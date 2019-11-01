Blockchain gaming start-up Planetarium joins Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab

Planetarium is among the first companies from Asia to be selected for the Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab, a global start-up program fostered by Ubisoft.

“The focus this season is in line with our goal to explore potential blockchain use cases for the gaming industry, and see how the technology could enhance players’ gaming experience.Planetarium has already demonstrated its technical expertise with its open source project and caught our attention with their new user-participatory gaming paradigm using blockchain,” said Catherine Seys,Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab start-up program director .

For the first time this season, Ubisoft Entrepreneurs Lab includes start-ups from the Asia region. The program will focus on the development of Planetarium’s gaming blockchain technology Libplanet, and the marketing of its upcoming game Nine Chronicles. It also includes a dedicated office space at the Ubisoft Entrepreneur Lab newly established at Pixel’ start-up hub in Singapore. Ubisoft will provide a close mentorship to the start-ups, including from Ubisoft’s Chief Creative Officer Serge Hascoët as this season’s sponsor.

“We are excited to confirm that global game leaders like Ubisoft are investigating decentralization technology as the future of gaming.We have already started collaborating with Ubisoft’s expert teams on many areas of the project. With their help, we hope to lead the growth of decentralized gaming through a successful launch of Nine Chronicles,” said Planetarium CEO Kijun Seo. ”

Planetarium is recognised for its gaming blockchain and earlier in August, the company announced Nine Chronicles, an open source, decentralised role-playing game using Libplanet set to launch in 2019.