Blizzard’s Battle.net title is no more

We have come a long way with the logo of Blizzard’s Battle.net by our side. Having graced our gaming screens for two decades, Blizzard is finally doing away with their Battle.net identity and replacing it with ‘Blizzard’.

The company announced it last September that it would be phasing out the battle.net identity. The statement from the company read, “We’re going to be transitioning away from using the Battle.net name for our gaming service and the functionality connected to it. Battle.net technology will continue to serve as the central nervous system for Blizzard games—nothing is changing in that regard. We’ll just be referring to our various products and services using the Blizzard name instead. You’ve already seen this recently with things like “Blizzard Streaming” and “Blizzard Voice,” and more changes are on the way.”

Battle.net came online back in 1996 with the first Diablo game and predates other popular gaming platforms like Steam and Xbox Live by a decade or more. The company cited that having two different identities often led to confusion.

The statement from the company further stated, “When we created Battle.net, the idea of including a tailored online-gaming service together with your game was more of a novel concept, so we put a lot of focus on explaining what the service was and how it worked, including giving it a distinct name. Over time, though, we’ve seen that there’s been occasional confusion and inefficiencies related to having two separate identities under which everything falls—Blizzard and Battle.net. Given that built-in multiplayer support is a well-understood concept and more of a normal expectation these days, there isn’t as much of a need to maintain a separate identity for what is essentially our networking technology.”

The change has already taken place. Once you start the app, on the top left corner, the logo of Battle.net has been replaced with that of a Blizzard’s. The platform hosts Blizzard’s famed IPs like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Starcraft, Diablo and the recently released Overwatch.

Users took to reddit to share memories they had with the app.