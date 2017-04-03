Blizzard Entertainment signs agreement with e-xpress Interactive to distribute their games officially in India

e-xpress Interactive Software, one of the leading video game distributor in India, has announced today its distribution agreement with premier game developer and publisher Blizzard Entertainment. This collaboration involves the distribution of several of Blizzard’s internationally renowned games—including Overwatch, StarCraft II, World of Warcraft, and Diablo III—throughout India.

During its storied history, Blizzard Entertainment has created some of the world’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard’s rich universes are home to millions of players around the world who engage in raging battles, embark on epic adventures, and accumulate a wealth of digital treasures and wondrous experiences with each other online daily.



“We’re pleased to be working with e-xpress Interactive to bring our games to India,” said Blizzard Entertainment, executive vice president of corporate operations, Gio Hunt. “We pour a lot of ourselves into the experiences we create, so it’s important to us to be able to share them with the widest possible audience. We’re excited that this collaboration directly supports that goal and helps us welcome more Indian players into the global Blizzard community.”

Gamers throughout India can start purchasing Blizzard titles in the coming weeks at retailers such as Games The Shop, Landmark, Croma, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Commenting on the partnership, e-xpress Interactive software, MD, Amit Khemani said, “We are thrilled to be working with Blizzard Entertainment. Blizzard’s reputation for creating quality games is widely known in India, and this announcement will bring great joy amongst the Indian gaming community. We highly admire Blizzard’s talent, passion and commitment to create such award-winning games, and we are committed to driving the success of their games in India.”