Blizzard announces its second ‘Heroes of the Storm’ and ‘Overwatch’ cross-franchise event

Blizzard really wants the players to play their MOBA, Heroes of the Storm. The company has just announced its second crossover event merging two of its IPs, the aforementioned MOBA and its recently released smash hit shooter Overwatch.

The earlier event bestowed players with the ‘Oni’ skin for Genji in Overwatch for completing 15 games in Heroes of the Storm. Looks like, this time it’s time for D.Va. The promotional event is split through four weeks and has specific rewards to each.

This comes when Heroes of the Storm is going through a massive overhaul and new additions, some of which are listed below:

Progression System Overhaul — Player level cap has been removed and transformed into the sum of all Hero levels gained, with even bigger rewards at levelling milestones.

Loot Chests — Packages containing random assortments of nearly every awesome reward in game, including Heroes themselves, are now received through progression or purchase.

Social and Customisation Rewards — Loot Chests also contain new cosmetic rewards for Heroes, including emojis, voice lines, announcer packs, banners, and more

New Hero: Genji — An augmented cyborg ninja whose agility and skill make him an exceptionally lethal threat, the new Overwatch-inspired Hero is an opportunistic, highly-mobile Assassin who can tear apart a weak backline. Genji would be the fourth hero to join the roster from Overwatch after Tracer, Zarya and Lucio.

New Battleground: Hanamura — The Overwatch-inspired two-lane Battleground is set within the sprawling grounds of Shimada Castle; Heroes must find victory through use of the map’s unique mercenaries, taking down the Mega Enforcer boss, and escorting the Payloads to victory.

An event is already live on Overwatch. Titled Uprising, the event puts you and your team against hordes of rogue omnics in a bid to secure King’s Row.