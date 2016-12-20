‘Blade Runner 2049′: Harrison Ford is back as Rick Deckard

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, Scott Ridley’s Blade Runner is all set to get a sequel, finally.

The original 1982 movie was based on a novel by Philip K. Dick titled ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?’. It featured Rick Deckard, a ‘blade runner’ who must destroy the crooked replicates, who are basically android disguised as humans.

Titled Blade Runner 2049, the sequel was announced more than 10 months ago and now Warner Bros. has dropped the first teaser-trailer for the movie. The trailer is embellished with dim, yellowish-dark background and transports you into similar lines of the original movie.

According to a leaked description of the film from Warner Bros., the sequel follows a LAPD officer, K (Ryan Gosling), who “unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos.” After the initial phase of investigation, K must find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) who according to the description has been missing for the past 30 years, as the first movie was set in 2019 and the current one being 2049.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), the feature will see Scott Ridley in the executive producer role. Apart from Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, the cast will comprise of Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire), Robin Wright (House of Cards), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Alcon Interactive is reportedly teaming up with VR service provider, Oculus, to distribute the film’s content over Oculus.

The VFX for the movie has been created by Framestore, MPC and Double Negative.

Blade Runner 2049 is slated for 6 October, 2017 release.