Blackmagic Design begins shipping DaVinci Resolve 14

Blackmagic Design today announced that the final release of DaVinci Resolve 14, its professional editing, colour correction and digital audio software, is now available for download from the Blackmagic Design website.

DaVinci Resolve 14 is the biggest release in the history of the product, and has been designed to be a complete revolution in post-production. It is the world’s only fully integrated professional editing, colour correction and audio solution. It scales from a single user all the way up to the largest collaborative studio workflows.

New features include up to 10 times performance improvement, a whole new audio post production suite with fairlight audio built in, and multi user collaboration tools that let multiple people edit, colour and mix audio from multiple systems, all in the same project at the same time. In addition, DaVinci Resolve 14 includes hundreds of new features for editors and colourists, including over 20 new effects such as automatic facial recognition and tracking so customers can quickly refine and enhance faces in their shots.

“The public beta of DaVinci Resolve 14 has been downloaded more than any other version of the software in its history,” said Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty. “This new version is a major leap forward because it now gives every customer, from individual users to large studios, a way to seamlessly move between editing, grading, and audio. That means they can spend more time being creative and less time translating projects and switching between multiple applications!”

The software is like three high-end applications in one. Customers get professional editing, colour correction and new Fairlight audio tools. All it takes is a single click to switch between editing, colour and audio. For multi user studios, DaVinci Resolve 14 Studio features bin and timeline locking, secure chat, a graphical timeline comparison tool for accepting and merging changes, and more. These features dramatically change post-production from a linear to a parallel workflow. Customers no longer have to import, export, translate or conform projects. Everyone can work on the same project at the same time.

The free version of DaVinci Resolve 14, which includes more features than most paid software applications, is available for download from the Blackmagic Design website.

For even more creative options, customers can purchase the full DaVinci Resolve 14 Studio for $299 (Rs. 19,136). The paid DaVinci Resolve 14 Studio adds the new collaborative multi user tools, over 20 new Resolve FX including the advanced face enhancement tools, 4K and 120fps project support, stereoscopic 3D, optical quality blur and mist effects, film grain, de-noise tools and much more. Best of all, DaVinci Resolve 14 Studio does not require a connection to the internet or a cloud subscription to work.

DaVinci Resolve 14 runs on all major platforms, including Mac, Windows and Linux, making it easy to integrate with existing systems and workflows. Customers running Red Hat or CentOS Linux can even build their own workstations using low cost motherboards, extremely fast processors, massive amounts of RAM and up to eight GPUs for incredible real time performance.