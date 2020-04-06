‘Black Widow’ along with other Disney movies get new release dates

Disney has finally confirmed new release dates for its movies until 2022 after many were postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic. The company is already losing millions a day from closing their theme parks and having postponed hits like Mulan and Black Widow from their original spring 2020 release dates. Disney now has revealed a completely new release slate, which includes all their in-studio productions in addition to those from Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and the former Fox labels 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures.

Mulan, which was scheduled to hit theatres on 27 March, will now arrive on 24 July. Black Widow will come out on 6 November, pushing Eternals back to 12 February 2021.

A feature adaptation of the still-running Fox cartoon sitcom, Bob’s Burgers was originally scheduled to open this summer on 17 July, but has since been postponed to 9 April 2021.

Jungle Cruise has shifted back a entire year to 30 July 2021, with its old date going to Mulan. With its former date going to Black Widow, Eternals has subsequently moved out of 2020 to 12 February 2021. The date had previously been claimed for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so Disney merely swapped out one MCU release for another.

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases on 7 May 2021, taking the prime pre-summer spot previously staked out for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will now release six months later on 5 November 2021, taking Thor: Love & Thunder‘s old spot on the calendar.