Black Panther’s warrior tribe Dora Milaje gets comic treatment from Marvel

Marvel’s last roll-out Black Panther has been a smash hit in all quarters and for numerous reasons. One of them is Wakanda’s all-women warrior tribe Dora Milaje spearheaded by a formidable leader in Okoye, who fight it out valiantly against Killmonger and W’Kabi’s forces in safeguarding the hermit kingdom from their sinister clasps.

The fans were left clamouring for more post witnessing the movie, and seems Marvel is all ears about the same as new comics based completely on Dora Milaje is preparing for its release in what would be a spin-off story on the female warriors. And to spice it all up, they’d be getting a helping hand from the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man too!

A three issue comics, written by Nnedi Okorafor and illustrated by Alberto Alburqurque, Wakanda Forever: The Amazing Spider-Man will see three members of the Dora Milaje- Okoye, Ayo and Aneka go to New York to address certain security concerns plaguing Wakanda, and supposedly run into the spider there.

The comics promise to explore the “human” side of these brave warriors too, all the while dealing with internal struggles and insecurities, as writer Okorafor, who also has Black Panther: Long Live The King under her belt, aims to make the characters relatable to its readers.

The first issue is slated for a June release, followed by its second, X-Men: Wakanda Forever, in the following month. The third and the final issue would see Dora Milaje joining the Avengers as Avengers: Wakanda Forever releases in August.