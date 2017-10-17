‘Black Panther’ trailer 2: Glimpses from the never-before-seen city of Wakanda

One movie trailer that has taken Marvel fans by storm is that of Black Panther. And not because it is light-hearted like Spider-Man: Homecoming; and hilarious or full of mirth like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the soon-to-release Thor: Ragnarok. But because of the element of seriousness it brings back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and oh in what way!

After 2016’s outstanding standalone Doctor Strange, Marvel will return with another standalone in 2018 with Black Panther.

Like the previous trailer which had Ulysses Klaw’s voice-over in the beginning talking about how deceptive the city of Wakanda looks like from outside, the new trailer too starts with a voice-over describing the events in Wakanda that no one has ever before seen on the face of the Earth.

The trailer takes us deep into the technologically advanced and vibranium-rich city of Wakanda. The flying cars that can be controlled with only the motion of your hands, the blue spheres that turn into disks (and we will hopefully know their use in the movie) and the Black Panther suits quite prove it.

Don’t miss out the brilliant VFX in colossal waterfalls, massive facilities on the cliff of mountains, dense forests that seem to hide plentiful mysteries and a huge tree in the middle of a pasture with aurora-like setting (which reminds us of Avatar). And did you notice the huge panther that serves as an entrance (again to some mysterious facility) carved under the cliff of one of the mountains? Oh man!

The settings, backdrop and city reminds us much of Guardians of the Galaxy, with those in Wakanda having an African-culture touch. And before you know it, you are tapping your feet to the upbeat background score that plays throughout the video.

What we wait for the most is the character of T’Challa. After his little dialogue post the Civil War, we’ve been dying to hear more from him.

Produced by Kevin Feige, directed by Ryan Coogler and featuring Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaw), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), Lupita Nayong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Shuri), Black Panther releases on 16 February, 2018.