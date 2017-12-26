‘Black Panther’ teaser: Marvel’s Xmas gift for fans is a new TV spot of the film!

Whilst we’re still struggling to get over the Christmas hangover following the bacchanalic celebrations, Marvel just dropped in a TV Spot of its next superhero jam Black Panther to keep the mood lightened.

One of the most anticipated movies of 2018, the Marvel Studio production turned Old St.Nick today to gift its fans with an Xmas present in the form of a new teaser.

The 30-seconds clip builds on the promise shown by its official trailer launched couple of weeks ago, as T’Challa could be seen flexing muscles to fight the threat loomed by Erik Killmonger (Michael Jordan) and Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) over the kingdom of Wakanda.

Whilst it may not feature a whole new set of visions from the movie, it does suggest that the Marvel actioner packs a hefty punch with high-adrenaline fights and heart-racing chase sequences.

Set in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, this is Chadwick Boseman’s first solo outing as the panther, as he could later be seen joining the rest of the band in Avengers: Infinity War.

Produced by Marvel Studios and directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther unleashes its claws from 16 February 2018.