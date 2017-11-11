‘Black Panther’ character posters reveal beautiful costumes

Black Panther trailer came in when the Ragnarok fever was still on, and became viral.

While the first trailer introduced us to the city of Wakanda, the second trailer delved deeper into the technologically advanced city and its politics, building a mystery that is now riding high on every fan’s mind.

Keeping this high thriving, Marvel has released new posters for the flick, each featuring a character from Wakanda. The posters boast of beautiful African traditional costumes, complimenting the look of the city shown in the trailer.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and featuring Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaw), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), Lupita Nayong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Shuri), Black Panther releases on 16 February, 2018.