BJP attempts to dispels myths about Citizenship Amendment Act with an animated video

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are taking a serious turn and are still on in many parts of the country. The nation’s ruling party, BJP has tweeted, assuring the citizens of safety and dispelling the Muslim community’s fears about their identity as Indians.

BJP posted an animated video on their official Twitter account featuring two Muslim characters, one asking questions about the CAA and other answering those, in order to remove fear and confusion regarding the current national issue.

The video also displays a map of India following their question-answer session, while trying to explain how the CAA is an effort to ensure peace among all communities and that it’s in no way against Indian Muslims.

The video surfaces hours after prime minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the election rally in Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. He assured protesters that they have no reason to panic owing to the new act.

The Citizenship Amendment Act makes religion a criterion for granting Indian citizenship for the first time in the country’s history.