Bilibili acquires broadcasting rights in China for next three ‘LoL’ World Championships

Bilibili, a Chinese streaming company has reportedly paid over $113 million to gain exclusive broadcasting rights in China for the next three League of Legends World Championships, according to Chinese media company Beijing News.

The report states that other live streaming platforms DouYu, Huya, and Kuaishou also bid for the rights to Riot Games’ flagship global event. The company is set to pay $113 Million (800 million yuan) over three years to Riot Games for the exclusive Chinese broadcasting rights for League of Legends Worlds.

Bilibili, beat out several other media companies that were reportedly interested, including Douyu, Huya, and Kuaishou. This will be the first time in China that an esports event’s exclusive broadcast rights have been decided in this fashion.The ampount of the final bid shows just how much the rights to one of the biggest esports events on the planet are valued in one of the world’s largest markets.

Worlds 2020 will be hosted in China and will culminate with the finals in Shanghai Stadium.