Big Run Studios raises $1.4m from Galaxy Interactive

Big Run Studios completed $1.4M in seed round funding, led by leading interactive content and technology investor Galaxy Interactive via its Galaxy EOS VC Fund.

“Launching a successful game that stands out in today’s multi-billion-dollar mobile games market is extremely competitive and often requires high amounts of capital, large game teams, and massive brands to breakthrough. We’re proud that our studio’s mission of creating great player experiences for diverse casual gaming-playing audiences continues to thrive with the support of Galaxy Interactive,” says Big Run Studios co-founder and CEO Andrew Bell.

The Oakland, California-based game studio develops casual mobile games that add a competitive twist. Big Run Studios’ hit, Blackout Blitz, has already become a Top 25 free game on the Apple App Store over the last two months. Big Run Studios is building games based on Skillz multiplayer competitive gaming platform.

The team of gaming industry veterans have worked on franchises including Star Wars, Indiana Jones, FarmVille, Harry Potter, and Madden NFL.

By layering in the Skillz competitive mobile games platform, the studio has shown retention, monetization, and growth beyond what has been previously seen in this market space.

“Andrew’s mission – to create casual games for non-traditional gaming audiences – resonated with us immediately. Big Run’s rapid growth as a studio reflects what’s possible when a founder and operator as talented as Andrew moves aggressively to put a great plan into action.We’re confident that Big Run will follow up on the early success of Blackout Blitz with several more cutting-edge games and make a significant mark on the mobile gaming industry,” said , Galaxy Interactive head Sam Englebardt.

Big Run Studios currently has three games on iOS and Android and plans to launch three additional titles in 2020 with increasing complexity and upside opportunity.