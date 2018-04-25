‘Big Hero 6: The Series’ to launch this summer on DisneyNOW

Disney’s Big Hero 6: The Series will premiere this summer in a weekend event with successive episodes on 9 and 10 June on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and other VOD platforms. Following the launch, new episodes will debut every Saturday through September.

Big Hero 6: The Series, which is based on the Walt Disney’s Academy Award-winning feature film, continues to follow the adventures of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate robot companion Baymax along with their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred who form the legendary superhero team ‘Big Hero 6’ to embark on high-tech adventures in order to protect their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal daily life, Hiro faces intimidating academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

The usual voice cast of the series includes Maya Rudolph (Aunt Cass), Ryan Potter (Hiro), Scott Adsit (Baymax), Jamie Chung (Go Go), Alan Tudyk (Alistair Krei), Khary Payton (Wasabi), Genesis Rodriguez (Honey Lemon), Brooks Wheelan (Fred), David Shaughnessy (Heathcliff) and comics’ veteran Stan Lee (Fred’s dad).

The show has also revealed the new list of celebrity guest stars as the exclusive voice cast. Emmy Award-nominated Christy Carlson Romano who plays the bot-fighter Trina, reunites with her Kim Possible creative team- Emmy Award-winning executive producers Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi. The latter also serves as the supervising director of the series.

The additional voice cast contains celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay (cooking competition participant Bolton Gramercy), Alton Brown (cooking competition host Yum Laboughé ), Jenifer Lewis (Professor Granville), Haley Tju (Karmi), Andrew Scott (Obake), Andy Richter (Globby), Daniel Henney (Hiro’s brother Tadashi), James Cromwell (Professor Callaghan), Susan Sullivan (Fred’s mother), John Michael Higgins (Fred’s sidekick robot Mini-Max), Diedrich Bader (local TV reporter Bluff Dunder), Sean Giambrone (Fred’s archrival Richardson Mole), Naoko Mori (thief-for-hire Momakase), Lucas Neff (fast-food mascot Noodle Burger Boy) and Mara Wilson (billionaire Liv Amara).

“Big Hero 6: The Series’ crew has been busy cooking up new adventures for Hiro, his best friend Baymax and the rest of the ‘Big Hero 6’ team as they continue their journey together in San Fransokyo. We cannot wait for the audience to come along for the fast and funny ride,” executive producers McCorkle and Schooley said.

Beginning from 31 May, Thursday, shorts featuring Baymax will debut across Disney Channel, Disney NOW and Disney Channel YouTube. A line of consumer products will also be available online from 1 May, on 1 June at Disney stores and on 1 July at retailers nationwide. A DVD from Walt Disney Studios titled Big Hero 6:The Series will be released on 26 June. This Disney Television Animation production series also carries a TVY7-FV parental guideline.