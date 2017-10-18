‘Big Hero 6’ series launches 20 Nov with TV movie

Disney XD’s animated series Big Hero 6: The Series will launch on 20 November with a one-hour primetime television movie Baymax Returns airing simultaneously at 8 pm EST on Disney XD and Disney Channel. The TV movie will also be available on the DisneyNOW app and Disney XD VOD.

Immediately after the TV movie airs, two full-length preview episodes of Big Hero 6: The Series will debut exclusively on the DisneyNOW app and Disney XD VOD, ahead of its official broadcast premiere in early 2018.

The animated series, based on Disney’s Oscar-winning feature Big Hero 6 (2014), continues the adventures of the team, following the events in the film. Baymax Returns will bridge the movie and the series following the moment Hiro discovers the chip his brother Tadashi designed to create Baymax. The 14-year-old bot-fighter and tech genius begins school as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology and uses the chip to rebuild Baymax, but his overconfidence and penchant for taking shortcuts leads to trouble.

Beginning 24 November 2017, Big Hero 6: The Series shorts will roll out every Friday for six consecutive weeks on Disney XD, the DisneyNOW app and Disney XD YouTube. The TV movie, series and shorts will roll out through 2018 on Disney XD channels and Disney Channels worldwide.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, Big Hero 6: The Series is executive produced by Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi – the team behind Emmy-winning Kim Possible. Filippi also serves as supervising director.