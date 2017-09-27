Big Data takes Centre Stage at the ATF Leaders’ Summit 2017

Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) today announced a major focus on Big Data at its ATF Leaders’ Summit (28 November 2017), a gathering of decision makers that will mark thestart of the four-day event taking place from 28 November to 1 December 2017.

Through television and online viewing, today’s consumers generate large amounts of data. Using analytics, content businesses can then leverage this information to gain complete understanding of audience behaviours and preferences. With Asia being one of the media world’s fastest growing regions,ATF Leaders’ Summit’s focus on big data aims to uncover Asian consumer inclinations, to enable regional and global content players to tap on opportunities.

Yeow Hui Leng, Senior Project Director of ATF and ScreenSingapore said, “In the face of rising Asia, the ATF continues to build on our position as the region’s leading platform for the content industry. To this end, our conference constantly evolves and adapts to provide fresh insight pertinent for thriving in today’s content business.

For this reason, the ATF Leaders’ Summit will place a spotlight on big data, which has no doubt become the foundation for guiding investment and strategies. Through these sessions, executives will gain a clearer picture of a region and its audiences that thrive on disruption, to create competitive advantages for themselves.”

ATF’s new Knowledge Partner to kickstart conference with exclusive insights

As the first order of the day, ATF’s Knowledge Partner, Kantar, will reveal hard-hitting insights at “The Future of Content”. Led by Stephane Alpern, Managing Director (APAC) of Kantar Futures, the by-invite- only breakfast networking session will bring foresights, trends and futures to the fore. Amid an industry climate where new channels and formats are creating new playing fields, these findings will be key for success.

This will lead into the opening session of the ATF Leaders’ Summit conference, where Kantar will stage a two-part “Big Picture Panel”: “Marrying the Right Data with the Right Content”, where Pablo Gomez, Regional Head (APAC) of Kantar Milward Brown will reveal insight on the right data-and-content combination for successful

brand strategies.

“Is Advertising Dying?”, a panel discussion on whether content is the way for brands to connect with consumers. Here, Kantar will be joined by prominent industry names, along with significant players in the ecosystem.

Socialbakers’ founder to deliver exclusive address on big data

Completing the big data picture, this year’s ATF Leaders’ Summit will host global Forbes “30 Under 30” lister and Founder of Socialbakers, Jan Rezab. A well-reputed social media analytics expert, Jan Rezab will delve into some of the most debatable aspects of modern business justification for strategies and decisions, and share some of the biggest lessons many have yet to learn from.

With fresh statistics about APAC consumers and relevant case studies to learn from, the ATF Leaders’ Summit will enable decision-makers to implement the right roadmap for the year ahead, as disruptive technologies, changing customer expectations and regulatory scrutiny continue to transform the content business.

To further strengthen industry knowledge, the ATF Leaders’ Summit will also address other core industry issues and uncover strategic opportunities. ATF is co-located with ScreenSingapore, and is part of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF).