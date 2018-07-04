‘Big Blue’ from Guru Studio greenlit by CBC/Radio-Canada

Big Blue has been greenlit by CBC/Radio-Canada. The new animated series are created by Toronto-based Guru Studio. The 52 x 11 minute comedy adventure series is set to debut on CBC Kids and ICI Radio-Canada Tele in 2020.

“CBC/Radio-Canada is the perfect broadcast partner for Big Blue and the CBC Kids team is a blast to work with!” said Guru Studio president and executive creative director Frank Falcone.

The series follows the adventures of Lettie and Lemo as they explore the underwater world and protect an ocean-covered planet. Aimed at kids between five to nine years of age, the show is designed to inspire kids’ interest in the underwater world.

CBC Kids senior director Marie McCann commented, “We know kids will love this smart funny show in which our characters uncover the mysteries of a vast ocean-covered planet across a season arc.”

Created by Gyimah Gariba and developed with CBC Kids and Jason Hopley (Wandering Wenda, You & Me), Big Blue joins other Guru properties such as Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol and the Netflix original preschool series True and the Rainbow Kingdom. Guru Studio is seeking international co-production partners for participation in the series.

The original comedy adventure, Big Blue is set to make a splash on Canada’s public broadcast network.