‘Beyblade Burst’ season one launches on kids channel in Belgium and the Netherlands

SUNRIGHTS INC., the New York based entertainment rights management company announced new distribution for Beyblade Burst season one, with episodes premiering on kids channels in the Netherlands and Belgium.

SUNRIGHTS Inc. managing director Kaz Soeda quoted, “As the series has progressed, audiences have grown and the Beyblade Burst fan base in the Netherlands and Belgium has surpassed even our own expectations. We look forward to continuing our licensing relationships with Nickelodeon, Medialaan and RTL, and we’re confident that the Beyblade Burst phenomenon will only continue to grow throughout the region.”

Belgium’s Nickelodeon has licensed the show’s first season run of 51 episodes and will begin airing them from 12 March 2018, with five new episodes each week in French. Medialaan’s children’s entertainment channel, Kadet, Belgium and RTL 7’s B.O.Z. in the Netherlands will pick up the second half of the season. The additional Beyblade Burst season one episodes will begin airing on Kadet in April and have already started airing on B.O.Z. since February 18.

“We are pleased that these channels have found initial success with Beyblade Burst and are committed to carrying the series, which is garnering a huge response from viewers,” said Soeda.

Reaching multiple demographic groups, Beyblade Burst has spawned its following and demand for the anime series. The show’s inaugural season, created by d-rights inc. and produced by OLM, introduces viewers to Valt Aoi, who is crazy about Beyblade, the popular spinning top that has been fuelling competitions all over for over a decade. Aoi’s best friend, Shu Kurenai, is hailed as a Beyblade prodigy, is one of the national Beyblade tournament’s supreme four. Inspired by Kurenai’s accomplishments, Aoi sets his sights on reaching the national tournament. As he battles, Aoi broadens his circle of friends and reaches new heights. He begins to dream of becoming the best bladers in the world.

Beyblade Burst premiered on Netflix around the globe at the start of the holiday retail season and earned an extra boost with the introduction of the Beyblade Burst product line from Hasbro, which features a dynamic “burst” component, bringing more excitement to the successful battling play pattern. Fans can elevate their physical play to a digital playing field by scanning their Beyblade Burst tops into the Beyblade Burst app which is available in the App Store and Google Play. This app allows them to customise and battle with their collection digitally with friends through local Wi-Fi.

Initially released in the U.S. (Disney XD) in December 2016, the first season of Beyblade Burst has been licensed by SUNRIGHTS INC. to television platforms in Canada (Teletoon, Disney XD), Latin America (Cartoon Network Latin America), Germany (Nickelodeon), Australia (Channel Go!), New Zealand (TVNZ), France (Canal J, Gulli), Spain (Boing), Portugal (Biggs), Greece (Star) and Turkey (Cartoon Network) among others.

Hasbro is the master toy licensee for the brand, and SUNRIGHTS is working with several licensing agents in key markets around the world to expand the brand’s licensed product lines.