Bethesda releases a new gameplay trailer for ‘Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’

Wolfenstein is one of the titles which has a special place in every player’s heart! It is one of the initial FPS games which made rounds throughout the community and garnered a lot of praise. With a new edition of the title on its way, a new gameplay trailer is out as well!

The Nazis have taken over America. They’ve turned Manhattan into a wasteland. They’ve walled off New Orleans and are systematically purging the city, burning people and homes to the ground. And they brazenly walk the streets of small town USA going where they want, taking what they want and behaving as per their wish. But this is not BJ Blazkowicz’s America. The United States will never be broken especially with BJ on the job, rallying the Resistance and igniting a revolution. Watch the Resistance rise up to strike fear in the Nazis in the latest trailer for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the highly-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed first-person shooter Wolfenstein: The New Order, will be available worldwide on 27 October, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.