‘Betaal’ trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix series is a true blue zombie thriller

Betaal is a production of Red Chillies, with Blumhouse Television, the TV division of Jason Blum’s Blumhouse, best known for Get Out, and Crazy Rich Asians-financier SK Global Entertainment as executive producers. Blumhouse was also behind Graham’s Ghoul. Red Chillies has previously given us the irresponsible Bard of Blood.

A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.”

The series’ showrunner is Patrick Graham, who earlier helmed horror miniseries Ghoul for Netflix.

In a prepared statement, Graham said: “After Ghoul, I wanted to create a different kind of horror series, which was more action packed and accessible. The concept of a cursed mountain containing an ancient spirit takes inspiration from Indian mythology, and it’s about time we saw some zombie redcoats in popular fiction. The series weaves its own ghost story to give backing to the action and suspense that then follows.

Betaal stars actors Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand.