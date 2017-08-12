Weekend special: Best gaming laptops for hard core gamers!

The gaming market in India is growing at a rapid pace and consumers in India nowadays are showing more inclination towards the latest gaming tech. Gaming is emerging as a compelling segment of entertainment in India today. Gamers who are looking for best gaming laptops, with high-performance hardware that allows you to play video games at any resolution, style and extra features that you’ll love.

Here are the 5 world best gaming demand bleeding edge that keep up their best –

Asus ROG Strix GL553 – The Asus ROG GL553 is powered by a seventh generation Intel Core i7 processor and is available with NVidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti/1050 graphics. It also offers up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, while the keyboard features Asus Aura and offers four distinct lighting areas.

It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and the body of the device features brushed aluminium with an illuminated ROG logo. Other gaming centric features include ROG’s latest Game Center, Audio Wizard and GameFirst IV networking technologies.

GL553 delivers powerful gaming performance accelerated by a seventh Generation Intel Core i7 processor with discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti/1050 graphics for flawless gaming visuals. Gl553 also offers a gamer-friendly keyboard powered by ASUS Aura with four distinct lighting areas for incredible gaming experiences in the dark, up to 32GB DDR4 plus 30-key rollover and positive 2.5mm key travel. The Cooling Overboost feature offers flexible fan speeds for custom control and better system stability.

Price – Rs 94,990 onwards

Acer Nitro 5 – The base model of Acer Nitro 5 comes with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 and 4 GB of DDR5 RAM. The model can be upgraded up to a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card and 16 GB DDR5 RAM. All variants come with a 1 TB HDD as well. Buyers can also add in a 128 GB SSD to go along with the existing 1 TB HDD on the top-end Nitro 5 laptop.

In terms of display, Acer Nitro 5 offers a 15.6-inch full HD IPS panel with an effective resolution of 1920 x 1080. It comes along with Dolby Audio Premium as well as Acer’s True Harmony technology for enhanced audio. Acer also boasts of up to 11 percent of CPU and GPU cooling courtesy of the dual fans on the Nitro 5 and its Coolboost technology. The software also allows users to manually control the fans if required.

Price – Rs 75,990 onwards

HP OMEN – OMEN 17 is a virtual reality (VR)-ready laptop sporting up to 8GB NVIDIA 1070 GeForce GTX graphic card and 7th Gen Intel quad-core i7-7700HQ (3.6GHz, upto 4.2GHz and 8MB cache) processor. The device features 17.3-inch WLED UWVA IPS screen with a 1,920×1,080 resolution, comes with standard dual storage of 1TB hard disk and 256 GB SSD for peak gaming performance and sports Bang & Olufsen audio with dual speakers

OMEN 15 laptop sports up to 4GB NVIDIA 1050 GeForce GTX graphic card and 7th Gen Intel quad-core i7-7700HQ (3.6GHz, upto 4.2GHz and 8MB cache) processor. OMEN 15 has 15.6-inch WLED-backlit IPS screen with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and comes with options of dual storage with up to 1TB hard disk and 128GB SSD. OMEN desktop sports a 3GB NVIDIA 1060 GeForce GTX graphic card and 7th Gen Intel quad-core i7-7700HQ (4.2GHz, 8MB cache) overclocking processor.

Dell Alienware – Dell Inspiron 15 7000 7559 is a black coloured, stylish and powerful gaming device that supports the latest 6th generation Intel Core i5-6300HQ processor locked at 2.3GHz with Turbo up to 3.2GHz, Intel HD Graphics 530 and 8GB DDR3 RAM, that makes multitasking a breeze.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 7559 runs on Windows 10 64 bit Operating system, sports a HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphone for video calling and recording purposes, Standard Full Size Spill Resistant Keyboard with Backlit and Multi-touch Gesture Enabled Pad with Integrated Scrolling. The connectivity options available on Dell Inspiron 15 5559 are WiFi, Bluetooth v4.0, three USB 3.0 slot, an HDMI out, 2 in 1 multi media reader and 1 headphone/microphone combo.

The price for Dell Inspiron is Rs 86,990 onwards.

Lenovo Y700 – The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display and is powered by an Intel Core i7-6700 HQ (2.6GHz up to 3.5GHz, 6M cache) processor. There is 16GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GTX 960M GPU to take care of the graphics. The storage options include a 1T HDD with a 128GB SSD. The laptop also features Dolby audio JBL speakers, Windows 10 OS and an ‘optimised thermal cooling technology. The price of the laptop starts from Rs 99,990 onwards.