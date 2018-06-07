Benlai Pictures Studios and Alpha collaborate on a global toy agreement for ‘Super Builders’

China-based Benlai Pictures Studios has come together a worldwide master toy agreement with Chinese toy manufacturer, Alpha for the upcoming animated preschool series Super Builders. Alpha will also be co-investing and producing the show, aiming to build another super IP after the success of its previous animated series Super Wings. The first toys will arrive at retail in 2019 fall to coincide with the TV launch.

The CGI series has been developed in partnership with French creative studio Something Big, by Dan Berlinka (BAFTA & Writers’ Guild Award winner) and Sean Carson with scripts being supervised by Jymn Magon (Tumble Leaf). Super Builders will debut in Fall 2019 with global presales kicking off at MIPCOM 2018 through appointed global sales agency, Planet Nemo.

Led by the intrepid DIGGA, the Super Builders are a ‘trucking tour de force’ each with their own skills and personalities. The young construction truck team also includes Artie, the loyal lieutenant cement mixer, Tippi the dumper truck as well as Beady the rookie bulldozer, bickering brothers Max and Trax Crane and Screwy, the inventive mini-robot.

Super Builders can change their tools as they need to perform different building tasks and during their construction adventures they not only build new towns and friendships but also learn lessons about friendship, problem-solving and teamwork.