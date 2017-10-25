Bengaluru to host pioneering B2B summit for AVGC industry this November

The Government of Karnataka in partnership with ABAI, the trade association for the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics sector has announced a unique summit, ‘Bengaluru B2B AVGC Summit’ on 16 and 17 November, 2017 in Bengaluru.

This event is being held concurrently with the Bengaluru Technology Summit 2017.The B2B animation summit is a unique platform designed to connect IP owners and developers; content creators and production houses interested in producing and co-producing creative content. The summit will bring selected international and national studios, producers, broadcasters, distributors and financiers to participate in this ‘buyer: seller’ interface.“The B2B summit is a ‘mini market place’ initiative aimed at promoting local IP creation and providing a platform that would match locally developed concepts with the needs of global and local buyers,” said ABAI President Biren Ghose on the initiative.

Karnataka’s new AVGC policy 2.0, launched in August 2017, provides grants to start-ups, IP creators and local studios. This gives local studios the possibility to participate in cross border initiatives with greater confidence and resources. The timeframe is extremely tight and requests for pitches and participation closes by 2 November, 2017. KBITS (http://itbt.karnataka.gov.in/Pages/KBITS.aspx) together with ABAI will be hosting this event at the ITC Windsor Manor, Bangalore on the 16 and 17 November 2017.