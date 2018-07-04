Bendis’ ‘Superman’ comics will get promoted through a TV commercial

DC plans to advertise Brian Michael Bendis’ Superman titles, Superman #1 and Action Comics #1,001, through television commercials. Bendis (writer of Man of Steel) has confirmed that DC Comics’ upcoming Superman titles releasing this summer will be advertised via television commercials. The revelation came from Bendis through a post on his Instagram page announcing that the work has initiated and the approval for the content is received. The clear detail of when or where the spot will air is not available, but Bendis has conveyed that the retailers and fans are encouraging the publishers to spend in order to reach the outside of the direct market.

“Just approved a cut of the TV commercial DC is gearing up for our Superman titles this summer,” Bendis tweeted. “It’s the kind of promotion stores have been asking publishers to do for years. So exciting! Promotion! Outreach!”

The move releases just a week after DC Comics unveiled more details about its long-awaited DC Universe, which releases in August. Much like Marvel Unlimited, the service looks to bring more comics readers into the hobby through increased accessibility.

Superman #1

written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art and cover by Ivan Reis and Joe Prado

Variant cover by Adam Hughes and David Mack

Action Comics #1,001

written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art and cover by Patrick Gleason

Variant cover by Francis Manapul and Davik Mack