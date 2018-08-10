Ben Schwartz to voice the titular character in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie from Paramount Picture finally gets its sonic. Ben Schwartz has been cast as the titular character alongside Jim Carrey, who will play the evil Doctor Robotnik.

According to Variety, the film will be a combination of live-action and CG and will see Sonic on a quest to defeat Doctor Robotnik, who has imprisoned animals in robots and stolen magical Chaos Emeralds.

Schwartz was a part of Parks and Recreation and Showtime’s House of Lies, and also voice Dewey Duck on Disney’s DuckTales animated series and Leonardo in Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Sega launched Sonic games in 1991 and have sold more than 360 million copies. Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog movie will also stars James Marsden and Tika Sumpter. Set to release on 15 November 2019, the movie will be produced by Neal H. Moritz and executive produced by Deadpool director Tim Miller, and Toby Ascher.