Ben Affleck steps down as the director of the untitled Batman movie

Ben Affleck has decided to step down as the director of the standalone Batman movie of Warner Bros. News of Affleck directing the movie first came when Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara made the announcement in April 2016.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” Affleck said in a statement. “Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.”

The actor and filmmaker made his debut as Bruce Wayne in DC’s Extended Universe in the 2016 movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Though the film received mixed reviews, Affleck’s role as Batman was much appreciated. Later that year, he made a cameo as Batman in Suicide Squad.

Warner Bros., the studio behind bringing DC Universe to life said, “Warner Bros. fully supports Ben Affleck’s decision and remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life.”

While Christopher Nolan directed the iconic Dark Knight Trilogy (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises), it would be an arduous task to direct as well as play the lead in the film. This seems to be the reason for Affleck to reconsider his decision and finally refuse to direct the film. He still however is firmly committed to his role and can now divert all his attention in giving the role the justice it deserves. The standalone movie will feature Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke.

“Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world,” Affleck said, confirming his association with the untitled Batman movie. Affleck and the studios will now together look for a director.

Affleck directed and starred in the political thriller Argo for which he went on to win the Golden Globe and BAFTA Award as the Best Director and Best Picture and Academy Award for Best Picture. He most recently wrote, directed and starred in the film Live by Night that received mixed reviews and didn’t do well in box-office.

Affleck will be seen donning the cape of the Gotham vigilante, Batman in the upcoming DC and Warner Bros.’- Justice League, which is slated to release on 17 November, where he will be leading the group of metahumans against Steppenwolf and the Parademons.