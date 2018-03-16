Ben 10 and Kris thank Mumbai cops with Cartoon Network’s initiative

As a part of Cartoon Network’s #BachchePoliceBulayenge campaign, launched in association with the Mumbai Police, the channel’s characters Kris from Roll No. 21 and Ben 10 are meeting several school kids across Mumbai city in the month of March. Taking the awareness programme to different schools, Bachche Police Bulayenge team visits Campion School in Colaba, Panbai School in Santacruz, Swami Vivekanand School in Kurla among others. Kris and Ben 10 will be engaging with 10,000 school kids spreading the important message of child safety and security.

The kids will get an opportunity to learn about child safety and security do’s and don’ts with the toons. Kris and Ben 10 will show ways to ensure road safety, precautions to be taken when approached by strangers, the importance of dialling 100 in case of an emergency, and simple yet smart ways to be a responsible citizen with the help of skits.

Through Thank A Cop activity, Cartoon Network expressed gratitude towards Mumbai Police with Ben 10 and Kris along with the school kids presenting policemen with roses as a token of appreciation and love for their commitment to serving everyone. The campaign was launched on Children’s Day in 2017 and aims at instilling the habit of approaching the police in case of an emergency.

Cartoon Network’s initiative creates awareness and builds a safer environment for kids enabling them with all the information to become a responsible citizen and follow all rules and regulations.

This campaign includes a series of five videos including Traffic Rules and Saying No To Strangers, highlighting several issues concerning kids in Mumbai.