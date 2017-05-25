Behold the surreal final trailer of ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’

The final trailer of ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ is out and it looks quite surreal. As you would expect, given the quality of VFX provided in recent times assist in bringing larger-than-life, alien worlds to life, this is no different.

Based on the 1967 french comic book by writer Pierre Christin and artist Jean-Claude Mézičres, focuses on the adventures of the dark-haired Valérian (Dane DeHaan), a spatio-temporal agent, and his redheaded female colleague, Laureline (Cara Delevingne), as they travel the universe through space and time.

In the final trailer, the city of Alpha is shown, which is a gigantic metropolis linked with thousands of planets. As expected a lot of aliens have already popped up through the trailer.

But now, the city, which has preserved harmonious existence since ages is threatened by dark forces which can alter the very balance of the city and the universe. It is now up to the titular character and his colleague to save the day.

The visuals look pretty spectacular, from giant buildings to even bigger aliens, the set up sure looks promising.

It was also revealed that pop-star Rihanna would be a part of the movie, we’ll have to see how that works out for the sci-fi universe.

To give this futuristic based movie an aesthetic and real look, the big-budget project had tapped three elite visual effects firms Weta Digital, Industrial Light and Magic and Rodeo FX.

The film is being produced by Besson’s EuropaCorp and the shooting took place in France, at Besson’s mega-studio housed at the Cite du Cinema in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris.

The film is slated for a 21 July 2017 release