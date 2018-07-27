Before watching ‘Shazam!’ in 2019: Read ‘Shazam!’ comic books now

Shazam! is the newest entry into the superhero genre that shows superpower is the key to diminishing every evil. For all superheroes who are popular and have had multiple movie adaptations, Shazam! is only a newcomer starting its race with the established superheroes in the movie market. It has not appeared in many cartoons, series, or movie adaptations as compared to the ones enjoying the stardom such as Batman, Iron Man, and Superman. Comic books may have various superheroes which never received the chance to come in the limelight. Popular or no-popular, there are reasons that held them back and may continue to hold them until someone decides to adapt them in a movie. Shazam! which is popular in the comic book world got the opportunity to be seen in a movie after a long struggle. For all those who are wondering what went on behind the story of the popular superhero character who started off with the name ‘Captain Marvel’ and soon received a new title ‘Shazam!’, there is a clear explanation for the same.

It was in 1939 that the character Captain Marvel was inaugurated by a company named Fawcett Comics in a comic published by the name Whiz Comics #2. It even outsold Superman, which led Fawcett Comics to create the Marvel Family, a team of super-powered kids who could also exercise the power of Shazam. The hero was the alter ego of a young boy called by the name of Billy Batson. Batson when called out the acronym SHAZAM of the six “Immortal Elders,” would turn into an adult superhero that is costumed in superhero clothing and could fly, have superhuman strength, move with super speed, and realise he possesses a whole bunch of other powers over time. He is the earth’s mightiest mortal who holds the responsibility to keep the supernatural under control.

In 1941, the character Batson became so popular that it received its first solo series named as Captain Marvel Adventures, which was transformed into a movie in the same year. The comic book was one of the best-selling of all time with millions of copies being sold in a month. After a case filed by National Comics (Now called as DC Comics), after multiple trials and appeals, in 1951, Fawcett Comics closed the publication of Captain Marvel permanently. After about 20 years, DC licenses the Captain Marvel characters and relaunches the book under the title Shazam! And starts the long journey, and a successful one, which takes Shazam! to taste the fandom.

It will be a long wait for fans and the wannabes of Shazam! to be able to witness the powers of the young superhero in the movie. If out of patience, one can read the stories of the superhero which is available in various graphic novels. Here are some of the popular and interesting listing:

Shazam! The Monster Society of Evil

In this comic book, Captain Marvel faces an alien invasion and he is responsible to stop the mad scientist Dr. Sivana and his Monster Society of Evil from taking over the world. With the powers granted by the ancient gods, young Billy Batson is able to transform himself into the superhero with multiple superpowers whenever he says the magic word, Shazam! The book was 4-issue limited series.

The Trials of Shazam!

In the events of Infinite Crisis, the wizard Shazam is killed by the Spectre and Captain Marvel assumes the wizard’s place in the Rock of Eternity. Thus, Freddie Freeman, who is the alter-ego of Captain Marvel Jr., is given the opportunity to take the place of Captain Marvel only if he passes certain tests that are administered by the gods. Freeman, a crippled newsboy, was saved by Captain Marvel from the wicked Captain Nazi and received his powers from Captain Marvel himself. In this edition, Freeman has to prove himself worthy of possessing the power of Shazam (Present Shazam) in the new age of magic which has begun after the end of Infinite Crisis.

Shazam! #1

Published by DC Comics, Shazam (Volume 1) was an ongoing series which ran from 1973 until 1978. It starred Captain Marvel along with the Marvel Family. This edition speaks about an offer which is made by Blaze, the current ruler of Hell, to Mary and Batson. Will they deny the offers made by the devil? Will Freddy Freeman be able to save them from making a wrong decision? This one-shot special edition covers the answers.

Superman Vs. Shazam!

This is an action-packed collection which features the Man of Steel fighting against world’s mightiest mortal Shazam. The book also features various appearances from multiple allies in the battle for justice, as well as villains including Mr. Mxyzptlk, Mr. Mind, Captain Nazi, Black Adam and many more.

Shazam! Power of Hope

In this edition, the superhero uses his power to instil hope in the hearts of the children. It is an ill boy in the hospital who receives the company of Shazam for a couple of days. Still a kid at heart, Captain Marvel tries to revive the ward’s children’s lives by taking them on flying escapades and telling them some amazing stories of his journeys.

The power of Shazam!

This graphic novel reintroduces the Captain Marvel character. Now, he has been given the magnificent powers of Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. This brings new origins for Captain Marvel, as well as his classic foes, Doctor Sivana and Black Adam.

These comic books are worth a read before watching the movie. No doubt, the movie should be worth watching as well considering the trailer’s elements of fun and comedy. One can openly say that the upcoming movie will be no less fun as compared to Iron Man or Spider-Man or any other superhero movie. Needless to say, once you read, you surely will become a fan of Shazam!