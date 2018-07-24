‘Batman: The Animated Series’ will come to Blu-ray this October

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced that Batman: The Animated Series will be coming to Blu-ray.

The set will also have seven art cards, an art book and Funko mini-figures based on Batman, Harley Quinn and The Joker. Along with the 109 episodes of the series, the box set will also include bonus animated features like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman and Mister Freeze: Sub Zero, and mini-documentaries.

The set also includes audio commentaries by cast and crew on 11 select episodes and a series of featurettes lead by a 60-minute making-of documentary titled, The Heart of Batman. The featurettes include:

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (Feature-Length Film)

The Dark Knight’s First Night Pilot Promo: Hosted by Bruce Timm

Batman: The Legacy Continues Retrospective

Robin Rising: How the Boy Wonder’s Character Evolved

Gotham’s Guardians: The Stalwart Supporting Characters

Voices of the Knight

Gotham’s New Knight

Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Introduction

Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Clayface

Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Harley Quinn

Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: The Joker

Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Mr. Freeze

Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: The Penquin

Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Poison Ivy

Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Ra’s Al Ghul

Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: The Riddler

Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Scarecrow

Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Two Face

Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Ventriloquist & Scarface

“Concepting Harley Quinn”

Tour of the Batcave

Batman: The Complete Animated Series deluxe limited edition will hit the stands on 16 October 2018.