July 24-2018
‘Batman: The Animated Series’ will come to Blu-ray this October

1:30 pm 24/07/2018 By AnimationXpress Team

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced that Batman: The Animated Series will be coming to Blu-ray.

The set will also have seven art cards, an art book and Funko mini-figures based on Batman, Harley Quinn and The Joker. Along with the 109 episodes of the series, the box set will also include bonus animated features like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman and Mister Freeze: Sub Zero, and mini-documentaries.

The set also includes audio commentaries by cast and crew on 11 select episodes and a series of featurettes lead by a 60-minute making-of documentary titled, The Heart of Batman. The featurettes include:

  • Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (Feature-Length Film)
  • The Dark Knight’s First Night Pilot Promo: Hosted by Bruce Timm
  • Batman: The Legacy Continues Retrospective
  • Robin Rising: How the Boy Wonder’s Character Evolved
  • Gotham’s Guardians: The Stalwart Supporting Characters
  • Voices of the Knight
  • Gotham’s New Knight
  • Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Introduction
  • Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Clayface
  • Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Harley Quinn
  • Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: The Joker
  • Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Mr. Freeze
  • Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: The Penquin
  • Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Poison Ivy
  • Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Ra’s Al Ghul 
  • Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: The Riddler 
  • Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Scarecrow 
  • Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Two Face
  • Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Ventriloquist & Scarface 
  • “Concepting Harley Quinn” 
  • Tour of the Batcave

Batman: The Complete Animated Series deluxe limited edition will hit the stands on 16 October 2018.

