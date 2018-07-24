‘Batman: The Animated Series’ will come to Blu-ray this October

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced that Batman: The Animated Series will be coming to Blu-ray.
The set will also have seven art cards, an art book and Funko mini-figures based on Batman, Harley Quinn and The Joker. Along with the 109 episodes of the series, the box set will also include bonus animated features like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman and Mister Freeze: Sub Zero, and mini-documentaries.
The set also includes audio commentaries by cast and crew on 11 select episodes and a series of featurettes lead by a 60-minute making-of documentary titled, The Heart of Batman. The featurettes include:
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (Feature-Length Film)
- The Dark Knight’s First Night Pilot Promo: Hosted by Bruce Timm
- Batman: The Legacy Continues Retrospective
- Robin Rising: How the Boy Wonder’s Character Evolved
- Gotham’s Guardians: The Stalwart Supporting Characters
- Voices of the Knight
- Gotham’s New Knight
- Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Introduction
- Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Clayface
- Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Harley Quinn
- Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: The Joker
- Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Mr. Freeze
- Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: The Penquin
- Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Poison Ivy
- Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Ra’s Al Ghul
- Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: The Riddler
- Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Scarecrow
- Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Two Face
- Arkham Asylum: Examine the Top-Secret Case Files of the Dark Knight’s Many Foes: Ventriloquist & Scarface
- “Concepting Harley Quinn”
- Tour of the Batcave
Batman: The Complete Animated Series deluxe limited edition will hit the stands on 16 October 2018.