‘Batman: The Animated Series’ to debut in HD on DC streaming service; new trailer out

Though DC Comics’ new streaming service DC Universe hasn’t announced any original or exclusive content, they’re providing animated classics, such as Batman: The Animated Series, a new home.

DC Universe is bringing back the first two seasons of the 1990s popular TV show, to be available on the streaming service in HD for the first time ever and a new promo has been released to celebrate the occasion.

Batman: The Animated Series ran for two seasons from 1992 to 1995, airing over 80 episodes. The show also went under the titles of The Adventures of Batman & Robin and The New Batman Adventures in its later run, with the original ending in 1999.

#DCUniverse is the ultimate membership for DC fans. Find out what’s coming next: https://t.co/HgYL0qQyBt pic.twitter.com/1IJ62cFFLm — DC Universe (@TheDCUniverse) July 5, 2018

Produced by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm, Batman: The Animated Series was the first show in DC’s modern animated universe (DCAU) celebrating its 25th anniversary last September. The series brought together iconic voice casts like Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Mark Hamill as Joker. The aesthetic mix with 3D characters made Batman: The Animated Series (B:TAS) to be one of the most beloved interpretations of the Batman character till date.

Batman fans will now be able to own the TV show for the first time on Blu-ray later this year, also featuring casting director Andrea Romano, producer Alan Burnett and actor Loren Lester (voice of Dick Grayson/Robin/Nightwing.)

The DC Universe platform will also host a series of content, initially promoting new and original TV series, such as the live-action shows Titans and Swamp Thing, animated series Harley Quinn based on the original Batman: The Animated Series heroine, as well as Young Justice: Outsiders, a continuation of the fan-favourite TV show.

The streaming series also will give subscribers a chance to watch classic Warner Bros. and DC films, from live-action favourites to animated movies, and also access to vintage and modern comic books beside a forum for fans to communicate with one another and celebrate the DC fandom from their smart devices.

While pricing for the digital service will likely be revealed during this month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the DC Universe is scheduled to be released later this year.