‘Batman: Gotham by Gaslight’ trailer shows DC’s return to the dark and dreary

Whilst the mania around DC’s latest superhero jam Justice League continues to grip the fans no end, there’s something amazing on the animation front for them to look forward to as well!

The latest in the line of DC original animated movies, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight has its teaser making the rounds on the internet and this time, the Dark Knight has to come up against a mask-wielding serial killer who’s on a relentless killing spree. And curiously, his victims are all women.

Based on an Elseworlds story, the newest Batman flick revolves around Bruce Wayne’s adventure to prove his own innocence in the case, apprehend the mysterious killer apparently named Jack the Ripper, and also come to terms with a shocking reality of his own past.

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is a one-shot comic set in a parallel timeline, based on the comics of the same name.

Written by James Krieg and directed by Sam Liu, the mystery unfolds from 23 January 2018 onwards in digital HD, while the Blu-ray and DVD versions would be out on 6 February 2018.