Batman and Harley Quinn join hands for the first time in DC Universe’s upcoming animated movie

After the disappointing debacle of ‘Batman: The Killing Joke’, the DC Universe is all set to bounce back with its latest animated movie ‘Batman and Harley Quinn’, slated for a release in August 2017. And what makes it even more interesting is the fact that Batman and Harley Quinn will team up together for the first time in this film.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation studios and distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the 29th movie in DC’s animated movie series revolves around the unusual and unconventional alliance between the Dark Knight and the insane-yet-adorable Harley Quinn, who along with the former’s close affiliate in Nightwing, fights against the maleficence of Poison Ivy and Floronic Man of transforming human beings into plants.

The latest installment in Batman’s animated movie series is written by Jim Krieg and Bruce Timm – who also has ‘Batman : The Animated Series’ to his credit – with the veteran Chinese animation film-maker Sam Liu directing it. The voice-cast of the movie involves famous voice-artist Kevin Conroy lending his voice for Batman’s character, whereas Melissa Rauch of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fame voices Harley Quinn. Loren Lester returns as the Nightwing.

The teaser which first released alongside ‘Teen Titans : The Judas Contract’, suggests having a slightly lighter tone relative to most of the previous Batman movies due to the lively and impish Harleen Quinzel whose character has been hogging the limelight ever since ‘Suicide Squad’ opened at the box-office.

Originally appearing only in bits and parts, the rate at which the popularity of Harley’s character has shot up the charts compelled the writers to produce an animation flick that features her in the central role. The Joker’s assistant will be seen in a protagonist role for the very first time in the animation series, and we cannot wait to see her in a superhero’s light!

For all the die-hard DC fans anxiously awaiting the latest superhero flick, the movie is scheduled for a digital release on 15 August 2017, whereas the DVD and Blu-Ray versions will be out on 29 August 2017.