Baobab Studios signs Lupita Nyong’o to voice the Giant in ‘Jack: Part One’

VR Animation studio, Baobab has roped in Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Black Panther) to lend her voice to Jack: Part One, an animated virtual reality (VR) version of the Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tale.

The studio said the decision was inspired by “the social movements of today” and to defy preconceived notions of the Giant and present the character as “a dynamic and powerful woman.”

“When casting the key role of the Giant, we were inspired by the social movements of today to dismantle all preconceived notions of who should play the part. It suddenly came to us that we wanted a dynamic and powerful woman to voice the role and we are overjoyed that Lupita saw the experience and decided to lend her incredible talents to Jack,” said Baobab chief creative officer Eric Darnell.

An equally excited Nyong’o added: “I was incredibly intrigued by the concept of Baobab’s Jack, which brilliantly incorporates the best of both art forms through mind-blowing VR technology. When I experienced Jack firsthand this week and met its revolutionary director Mathias, I knew I had to be a part of this innovative project.”

Directed by French filmmaker Mathias Chelebourg, the project combines immersive theater with VR technology and animation in a vibrant reimagining of the classic which is going first of its kind.

The experience brings a new dimension to the 5,000 year-old story by putting viewers into Jack’s shoes, and helping them grasp the magic beans and feel the thrill of adventure in the realm of the giants.

Each audience will get a VR headset before stepping onto a physical stage that is magically transformed into animated scenery. Once inside, they’ll able to roam freely, completely immersed in and interacting with a fantastical world and its characters (played by live actors) using sight, sound, smell and touch.

“The opportunity to bring Jack to life with Baobab Studios has been an exhilarating experience for me and my team. The daily response at the festival is truly overwhelming and humbling. Adding the sheer brilliance of Lupita, a renowned star and exceptional talent, has propelled me straight through the clouds and into the land of the giants,” Chelebourg quoted.

The first installment of Jack: Part One is being shown at the Tribeca Film Festival at the Virtual Reality Arcade. The second installment of Jack will also be built on Baobab and Chelebourg’s successful collaboration introducing viewers to the land of the giantess.