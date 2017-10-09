Bandai Namco officially announces ‘God Eater 3’

It was at last year’s Tokyo Game Show that Bandai Namco revealed that they were indeed working on another God Eater title. And now we have the announcement trailer.

If you like slicing and dicing giant monsters with runic weapons powered by ‘Oracle Cells’ in a sci-fi universe, you should definitely check it out.

Here’s what the description of the new trailer:

“Earth no longer resembles the home we know of now. The Aragami, terrifying beasts that live only to consume, are carving a path of destruction and misery wherever they are encountered. To combat this threat an elite group of heroes known as God Eaters are called upon to save humanity. God Eaters are individuals who have been bestowed upon them the ability to wield powerful new God Arcs, special weapons powered by Oracle Cells and the only known weapons capable of destroying the monstrous Aragami. However, another mission is coming into focus; something is happening to the God Eaters and the line between light and dark has never been so thin. It’s time to start breaking free from the cursed shackles that bind the souls of the God Eaters as the battle rages on around them.”

Very little concrete details have been revealed apart from the trailer and the synopsis. With no release window or platforms in the picture yet, operational details about the game is really scarce.

The last released instalment of the game was God Eater Resurrection which came out in 2016 over PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.