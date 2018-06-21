Bali will see Cartoon Network themed entertainment park

It will be the first Cartoon Network-branded park with both indoor and outdoor attractions. Ben 10, We Bare Bears, The Power puff Girls, and Adventure Time franchises’ characters will come to life in the theme park set to open on a tropical island in Bali, Indonesia.

Scheduled to open in 2020, the ten and half acre Cartoon Network-themed attraction will become Bali’s largest water park and feature wave and surf pools, water rides, and an indoor entertainment centre. The development also aims to help make the island a premier family-friendly destination.

“Turner and The MAJ Group share the same vision of creating the ultimate family destination in Indonesia, and the entertainment park will combine world-class design with unparalleled Balinese hospitality. Above all, it will offer guests genuine fun powered by Cartoon Network,” said Turner Asia Pacific president Ricky Ow.

Other Cartoon Network-branded projects in Asia include the Cartoon Network Amazone water park in Thailand, IMG Worlds of Adventures in Dubai, and the Cartoon Network Wave cruise liner, launching later this year, with a home port in Singapore.