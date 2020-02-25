‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ to release in early access soon

Hasbro, which owns Wizards of the Coast made the announcement at the New York Toy Fair, according to a report from DSO Gaming.

Larian has released one of its expansive role-playing games in early access before too. Divinity: Original Sin 2 first released as early access in September 2016. During its first, Larian only had the prologue, first chapter, and a transition to act two available to play. Hasbro and Larian have reveal nothing regarding what amount of content will release during this early access period.vLarian will be debuting gameplay footage during PAX East for Baldur’s Gate 3 on 27 February at 3:30 P.M. Eastern

Baldur’s Gate III: The Black Hound was to be a video game, the third entry in the Dungeons & Dragons Baldur’s Gate series, as the sequel to Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn and Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal. It was to be developed by Black Isle Studios, going by the codenames FR6 and Project Jefferson

Hasbro let slip more details during their presentation at the New York Toy Fair. The company echoed the Wizards of the Coast president’s earlier comments, revealing that seven games based on the Dungeons & Dragons IP are currently in production, including Dark Alliance.