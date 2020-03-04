Bafta reveals the nomination list for this year’s game awards

The BAFTA 2020 Games Awards nominations have been revealed. Here is the complete list of nominations for the BAFTA 2020 Games Awards.

ANIMATION

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Knights and Bikes

Sayonara Wild Hearts

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

Ape Out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Untitled Goose Game

BEST GAME

Control

Disco Elysium

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

BRITISH GAME

Dirt Rally 2.0

Heaven’s Vault

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Planet Zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

DEBUT GAME

Ape Out

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Katana Zero

Knights and Bikes

Manifold Garden

EVOLVING GAME

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

FF XIV: Shadowbringers

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky: Beyond

Path of Exile

FAMILY

Concrete Genie

Knights and Bikes

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator

Wattam

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

Civ VI: Gathering Storm

Death Stranding

Kind Words

Life is Strange 2

Neo Cab

Ring Fit Adventure

GAME DESIGN

Baba is You

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Wattam

MULTIPLAYER GAME

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Tick Tick: A Tale For Two

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

MUSIC

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Wattam

NARRATIVE

Control

Disco Elysium

Life is Strange 2

Outer Wilds

The Outer Worlds

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

Baba is You

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

PERFORMER IN LEADING ROLE

Laura Bailey (as Kait Diaz in Gears 5)

Courtney Hope (as Jess Faden in Control)

Logan Marchall-Green (as David in Telling Lies)

Gonzalo Martin (as Sean Daiz in Life is Strange 2)

Barry Sloane (as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)

Norman Reedus (as Sam in Death Stranding)

PERFORMER IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Jolene Andersen (as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2)

Troy Baker (as Higgs in Death Stranding)

Sarah Bartholomew (Cassidy in Life is Strange 2)

Ayisha Issa (as Filiss in The Dark Picture Anthology: Man of Medan)

Léa Seydoux (as Fragile in Death Stranding)

Martti Suosalo (as Ahti the janitor in Control)

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR

Assemble With Care

Call of Duty: Mobile

Dead Man’s Phone

Pokemon Go

Tangle Tower

What The Golf

Along with the ten nominations for Kojima Production’s Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima will also receive a BAFTA fellowship award for his contribution to the gaming industry.