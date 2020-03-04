Bafta reveals the nomination list for this year’s game awards

The BAFTA 2020 Games Awards nominations have been revealed. Here is the complete list of nominations for the BAFTA 2020 Games Awards.
ANIMATION
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Knights and Bikes
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- Ape Out
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Untitled Goose Game
BEST GAME
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
BRITISH GAME
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Heaven’s Vault
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Planet Zoo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
DEBUT GAME
- Ape Out
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Knights and Bikes
- Manifold Garden
EVOLVING GAME
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- FF XIV: Shadowbringers
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky: Beyond
- Path of Exile
FAMILY
- Concrete Genie
- Knights and Bikes
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- Wattam
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- Civ VI: Gathering Storm
- Death Stranding
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Neo Cab
- Ring Fit Adventure
GAME DESIGN
- Baba is You
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Wattam
MULTIPLAYER GAME
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Tick Tick: A Tale For Two
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
MUSIC
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Wattam
NARRATIVE
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Life is Strange 2
- Outer Wilds
- The Outer Worlds
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
- Baba is You
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
PERFORMER IN LEADING ROLE
- Laura Bailey (as Kait Diaz in Gears 5)
- Courtney Hope (as Jess Faden in Control)
- Logan Marchall-Green (as David in Telling Lies)
- Gonzalo Martin (as Sean Daiz in Life is Strange 2)
- Barry Sloane (as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)
- Norman Reedus (as Sam in Death Stranding)
PERFORMER IN SUPPORTING ROLE
- Jolene Andersen (as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2)
- Troy Baker (as Higgs in Death Stranding)
- Sarah Bartholomew (Cassidy in Life is Strange 2)
- Ayisha Issa (as Filiss in The Dark Picture Anthology: Man of Medan)
- Léa Seydoux (as Fragile in Death Stranding)
- Martti Suosalo (as Ahti the janitor in Control)
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR
- Assemble With Care
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dead Man’s Phone
- Pokemon Go
- Tangle Tower
- What The Golf
Along with the ten nominations for Kojima Production’s Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima will also receive a BAFTA fellowship award for his contribution to the gaming industry.