Latest Videos


March 4-2020
Bafta reveals the nomination list for this year’s game awards

5:00 pm 04/03/2020 By AnimationXpress Team

The BAFTA 2020 Games Awards nominations have been revealed. Here is the complete list of nominations for the BAFTA 2020 Games Awards.

ANIMATION

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control 
  • Death Stranding
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

  • Concrete Genie 
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

  • Ape Out
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Untitled Goose Game

BEST GAME

  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Untitled Goose Game

BRITISH GAME

  • Dirt Rally 2.0
  • Heaven’s Vault
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Observation
  • Planet Zoo
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

DEBUT GAME

  • Ape Out
  • Death Stranding 
  • Disco Elysium 
  • Katana Zero
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Manifold Garden

EVOLVING GAME

  • Apex Legends 
  • Destiny 2
  • FF XIV: Shadowbringers
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky: Beyond
  • Path of Exile

FAMILY

  • Concrete Genie
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Vacation Simulator 
  • Wattam

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

  • Civ VI: Gathering Storm 
  • Death Stranding
  • Kind Words
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Neo Cab
  • Ring Fit Adventure

GAME DESIGN

  • Baba is You
  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Wattam

MULTIPLAYER GAME

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Tick Tick: A Tale For Two
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

MUSIC

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium 
  • Outer Wilds
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Wattam

NARRATIVE

  • Control
  • Disco Elysium 
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Outer Wilds
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

  • Baba is You
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

PERFORMER IN LEADING ROLE

  • Laura Bailey (as Kait Diaz in Gears 5)
  • Courtney Hope (as Jess Faden in Control)
  • Logan Marchall-Green (as David in Telling Lies)
  • Gonzalo Martin (as Sean Daiz in Life is Strange 2)
  • Barry Sloane (as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)
  • Norman Reedus (as Sam in Death Stranding)

PERFORMER IN SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Jolene Andersen (as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2)
  • Troy Baker (as Higgs in Death Stranding)
  • Sarah Bartholomew (Cassidy in Life is Strange 2)
  • Ayisha Issa (as Filiss in The Dark Picture Anthology: Man of Medan)
  • Léa Seydoux (as Fragile in Death Stranding)
  • Martti Suosalo (as Ahti the janitor in Control)

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence 
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Metro Exodus
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 

EE  MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Assemble With Care
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Dead Man’s Phone
  • Pokemon Go
  • Tangle Tower 
  • What The Golf

Along with the ten nominations for Kojima Production’s Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima will also receive a BAFTA fellowship award for his contribution to the gaming industry.

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2020 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.