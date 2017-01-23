Bad news for Potter fans: JK Rowling dismisses ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ movie trilogy rumours

There’s a sign of disappointment on the faces of Harry Potter fans as their hopes got crushed of seeing their favourite wizards on the big screens again. The rumours of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child being adopted into a movie trilogy were expelled when J.K. Rowling took to Twitter on 20 January saying that, “I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy!”

The two-part West End stage play written by Jack Thorne and is based on an original story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling and John Tiffany. The story begins 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and revolves around Harry Potter, now a Ministry of Magic employee and his younger son Albus Severus Potter as a dark chain of events unfolds. Harry Potter fans worldwide were disappointed after their eager anticipation was shattered as the rumours were put to rest by the author of the fantasy series.

Rowling also wrote on her official website, “A rumour has made its way all the way into the press that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be made into a film – and not just one film! A trilogy with Dan, Emma and Rupert returning to their original roles, to be released in 2026.”

On her official website jkrowling.com under ‘Opinions’ section, titled as ‘Cursed Child film rumours’, Rowling said that she had no idea how such stories emerge. “But to set the record straight once and for all: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a stage play, it was conceived and written as a stage play, it was always intended to be a stage play and nothing else, and there are absolutely no plans for it to become a movie, a novel, a puppet show, a cartoon, a comic book series or Cursed Child on Ice”, she stated.

Maybe we can expect a movie post the planned Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Till then fans can enjoy the magic of wizard world by watching the Fantastic Beasts.