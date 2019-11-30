Baby Yoda to introduce in ‘Star Wars Battlefront 2’

The Mandalorian actual star, baby Yoda, is coming to Star Wars Battlefront 2, thanks to the efforts of one modder. Fans were hard at work on Baby Yoda-inspired projects even before the new mod was revealed, with one even making their own unofficial Baby Yoda plush toy.

The first appearance of baby Yoda is adorable and to many fans that’s what really counts. Unless you’re trying to avoid spoilers, in which case, you probably shouldn’t.

Since debuting in the first episode of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda has taken the internet by storm, dominating conversations about the show, which has quite a few other things going for it as well. Fan art and gifs began circulating almost as soon as the adorable alien appeared on screen, leading to Giphy temporarily pulling Baby Yoda gifs, citing “confusion” over whether they were actually permitted on the site. Despite that hitch, Baby Yoda remains as popular as ever. Even The Mandalorian co-star Werner Herzog reportedly fell for Baby Yoda, insisting that the production use a puppet instead of CGI and treating it like a living thing on set.

It’s no surprise that modders will start their own tributes to Baby Yoda earlier or later. Modder Nanobuds shared their first efforts on Reddit, posting a picture of an infant Yoda personality version in battle front 2. Nanobuds has modded many distinct variants of Darth Vader right to Battlefront two and recently posted their progress bringing Sans from Undertale into the match on Twitter. There is no word yet on if the Baby Yoda mod might prepare yourself