‘Bablu Dablu’ animation series wins International Award

Bablu Dablu aka Boonie Bears series has bagged the Entertainment Property of the Year Award-Animated honours at the Licensing International Asian Awards 2019 (LIAA) held recently.

Bablu Dablu is a popular international franchise. The property now has strategic partnerships in brand licensing, involving online and offline innovation and collaboration with over 20 industries, 100 renowned brands and 3,000 stock-keeping units. Bablu Dablu animation series is running in 180 countries world over successfully and are top rated programmes.

The series was also nominated in three other categories: Asian Property of the Year, The Newcomer Award and Licensee of the Year.

One Take Media Co. (OTMC) has the distribution rights for Bablu Dablu, Bablu Dablu or Bust, Bablu Dablu: Forest Frenzy, Bablu Dablu Spring into Action, Bablu Dablu Snow Daze, Bablu Dablu Adventurers 2 and Cubs series.

One Take Media Co. founder and CEO Anil Khera said, “We are very happy to be associated with award winning kids series Bablu Dablu. This show has received a lot of International acclamations and now will swoop the kids in India with its entertaining series.”

All of the Bablu Dablu series are a complete package of fun, entertainment and moral value based learning. The Bear Brothers always find themselves into a new trouble posed by Logger Vick but with their wit and exemplary bond of friendship, they always win and successfully resolve the underlying problems.

One Take Media Co. has been a one stop solution to all the VAS needs. They have a library of more than 10,000 hours of content ranging from Kids Animation Shows, Kids Movies, Hollywood Movies, Korean Dramas, K-Pop, International Web Series and Cooking Content.