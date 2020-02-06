‘Baaghi 3’ trailer is packed with VFX sequence

Baaghi 3 trailer is out and has trembled the fraternity with its action-packed VFX sequences. The trailer unveils the story of Ronnie and Vikram, the two brothers who share an unbreakable bond. Since childhood, Ronnie has always come to the rescue Vikram in times of need. It all begins when a certain turn in events, leads Vikram to travel abroad for his career.

The action-packed third instalment of the movie franchise Baaghi is directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ankita Lokhande, and is the official remake of 2012 Tamil film Vettai. The film is expected to be released on 6 March.

The movie trailer has an ample amount of VFX shots from car blown up to environment creation to Syrian civil war sequence and it has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube. The movie VFX was done by Redefine, NY VFXWaala, Resonance Digital, and Red Chillies VFX and they have done a great job with the well-blended sequence, DI and colour gradation.

The action sequences commence when on a video call with Ronnie from Syria, and Vikram gets beaten up by goons and kidnapped by terrorists. Ronnie threatens the kidnappers that he will find them and kill them if anything happens to Vikram.

Next thing was that when Ronnie is in Syria, blowing up cars and buildings and making helicopters crash, CG tankers, in search of Abu Jalal Gaza, leader of the terrorist group.