Baadshah Gaming steps closer to ‘click and mortar’ business model in the gaming space

Baadshah Gaming has announced a strategic partnership with Casino Pride with the latter acquiring in excess of 30 per cent stake in Baadshah Gaming’s holding company OceanKing Software Solutions. This collaboration is aimed at boosting the gaming portal’s agenda of venturing into live gaming operations and the launch of the ‘Baadshah Gaming Live’ property at Casino Pride, as a significant move towards operating a ‘click and mortar’ business model.

Baadshah Gaming has witnessed a significant growth of more than 200 per cent month-on-month since its inception with sign-up figures exceeding 300 per day within a quarter of its launch. With an aim to cater to a vast pool of gamers, Baadshah Gaming is revolutionizing its business model by entering into the live gaming arena to meet the demand and interests of the new age gaming enthusiasts.



Commenting on this occasion Baadshah Gaming co-founder and partner Madhav Gupta said, “We are pleased to announce our alliance with Casino Pride, one of the largest players in the gaming industry. With this partnership, we, at Baadshah Gaming aim to align with a strategic partner that brings on-board an industry experience relevant to its ever evolving and dynamic ecosystem. Our operations have gone live and we will be launching our first live tournament series from 21 September to 24 September at Casino Pride.”

He further added, “Our association with Casino Pride provides the Baadshah players the same level of credibility and fair gaming protocols that Casino Pride has been associated with over the last decade. It also gives them access to the live gaming operations to enhance the overall gaming experience.”

It is to be noted that the gaming laws are restricted state-wise and thus each state has to abide by its own laws in the vicinity. However, online poker can be played by any individual throughout the country except from two states: Assam and Odisha, because the gaming acts applicable to these states, the Assam Game and Betting Act 1970 and Orissa Prevention of Gaming Act 1955 do not create any exception for ‘games of skill.’ Thus, any game in which money is at stake, is barred according to the aforementioned acts. Skill-based games were made legal in Nagaland last year through a notification.

Now, according to All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) CEO Roland Landers, the organisation is currently in conversation with at least three states from southern India to move ahead and legalise skill based gaming; however he did not specify any names. The states have apparently studied the Goa model and are keen on applying the same and AIGF is helping them out on how to go about it.