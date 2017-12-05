‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer: What we’ve learnt so far

It would be a white, blatant lie if you say you haven’t seen the Avengers: Infinity War trailer more than just once. Cause ever since the much-awaited teaser dropped, the MCU fans have gone berserk over it, watching it on loop so much so that the trailer is number one on trending list and has accrued 84 million views in only five days, making it the most watched trailer online.

And why wouldn’t it, for Marvel’s epic saga comes full circle with the two instalments of Infinity War in what promises to be a clash of stratospheric proportions.

So whilst we deliberate on the first official teaser of the 2018 superhero jam, here are some of the takeaways we can derive from the clip.

1.Vision goes human!

One of the pertinent points emerging is that of Vision taking a human form, and supposedly pursuing a courtship with Wanda Maximoff. The whys and wherefores are still unbeknownst, as one may have to wait till the movie rolls out.

One of the scene depicts Thanos eking out the infinity stone embedded on his forehead, as Vision wreathes in agonising pain. Speculations suggest his transformation into a human only after that confrontation, but the teaser does portray the stone even when Vision is in his humanoid avatar.

2.Peter Parker tucked away in Tony Stark’s high-tech suit

Towards the end of Spiderman: Homecoming, a jubilant Stark could be seen rewarding Parker with a refurbished Spidey suit with tech enhancements, for all his heroics. However, the latter declines.

In Infinity War though, we could see the spider in action, tucked away in that very suit. Now the backstory here, again, remains a mystery. But the trailer promises our superhero arachnid don the brand new suit, also suggesting the developments for the 2019 Spiderman sequel.

Oh, and did I mention the visuals of his spider sense tingling?

3.Iron Man in the famed Hulkbuster suit

Talking of suits, the clip also teases Iron Man dressed up in the enormous Hulkbuster suit we last saw in Avengers: Age of Ultron when he and Hulk got engaged in a throttle-thrumming fight. Two years on, the suit takes centre stage again.

We all know the enormity of the war that’s waged by Thanos and his army, and Iron Man probably wouldn’t be able to put up a fight with his otherwise normal suits. So with times getting desperate, Tony Stark may have been compelled to reach out to the Hulkbuster.

4.Hulk’s back on earth

After being banished out of sight for two years, Hulk made a smashing return to screen with Marvel’s last superhero flick Thor: Ragnarok, aiding the God of Thunder and rest battle Hela’s diabolism. In Infinity War, he obviously returns, but his first images suggest the big guy’s back on earth. Or rather, came crashing back to earth.

His alter ego Bruce Banner could be seen regaining conscious as Doctor Strange and Wong peer down the massive pit resulted of Hulk’s apparent crash landing.

For the record, this would also be the first time since the events of Ultron that Hulk steps onto earth, after departing unannounced in a quinjet in the 2015 movie.

5.Thor chancing on Guardians of the Galaxy serves the premise of opening scene

The final few seconds of the trailer shows a perplexed Thor familiarising with the Guardians of the Galaxy, who unknowingly end up on the same spaceship as him. But now, cast your mind back to the first post-credit scene of Ragnarok. Thor and Loki’s conversation is interrupted by the appearance of a massive but mysterious space craft. Whilst the makers refrain from divulging more about it, there are chatters of Odinsons bumping into the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Infinity War might as well just begin with the same, with Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy meeting for the very first time, before they join the whole Avengers squad in the fight.

Produced by Marvel Studios, the hugely anticipated Avengers: Infinity War opens in cinemas on 27 April 2018 in India.