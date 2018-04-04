‘Avengers: Infinity War’ directors make a special request as global press tour begins soon

An avalanche of fan theories and speculations are triggered every time a new Marvel movie trailer is launched. Especially if the trailer belongs to the upcoming epic Avengers: Infinity War.

As the MCU looks to put the kibosh to its fourth phase in a colossal encounter that pits the earth’s mightiest heroes against Thanos, there are premonitions of a few of them even biting the dust, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg; for Infinity War has a lot in store to satiate the endless murmurs about it.

And to prevent any leaks or spoilers from being floated around prior to its release, director duo Joe and Anthony Russo have a special message to its fans and especially the press, who are the primary sources of reveals through its reviews.

In what’s a humble request against the same on a sheet that’s signed by them and held by the Infinity Gauntlet glove of the Mad Titan, ends with chilling words of a hashtag: Thanos Demands Your Silence.

Here’s the message in full:

“To the greatest fans in the world.

We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.

We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy. Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

Good luck and happy viewing.

The Russo Brothers

#ThanosDemandsYour Silence”

What one can deduce is the international press would get to witness the action in the special screenings, but with all the major scenes removed, it leaves a cliffhanger of sorts that can only be sorted once it gets the box-office green signal on 27 April 2018. The Los Angeles premier of the movie would happen on Monday, 23 April 2018.