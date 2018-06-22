Avengers: Infinity War brings new behind-the-scene videos

Watching some of our favourite heroes turn to dust by Thanos has left a disappointing mark to our memories of them. Possibly to lessen the pain, Marvel Universe brings a few VFX breakdowns of the Avengers: Infinity War to its fan to also impersonify the most fearsome-villain Thanos (played by Josh Brolin), the indestructible Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo), the influential Dr. Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch), the larger-than-life Spider Man (played by Tom Holland), and the billionaire industrialist Iron man (played by Robert Downey Jr.)

In this new behind-the-scenes video, the visual effect artists are seen creating an action scene between the two CG characters, Thanos and Hulk. The video pictures a combination of pre-visualisation footage with Brolin and Ruffalo fighting each other, while wearing the motion capture suit, and digitally –rendered scenes.

This short video shows how Marvel Studios’ VFX team captured the scene between Spider man and Iron man where our beloved Peter Parker turns to dust. The video shows how Spider man is digitally present while Iron man shoots alone for the scene. Finally, a new layer is added which turns Spider man to dust and the background image of the planet Titan turns to be a green screen.

The video shows the details about the intense battle between Thanos, Dr. Strange, and Iron man. In the video Dr. Strange is seen filmed in an entirely green room while some shots of Thanos are inserted digitally. Finally comes the fight between Thanos and Iron man where both Brolin and Downey Jr. are seen performing the scene wearing a motion capture gear.

It is always interesting to see how a scene is composed in real-life and then altered through the use of technology. The film had a total of 2680 VFX shots and to complete them, 13 visual effects companies were involved which comprised of Industrial Light & Magic, Digital Domain, and Weta Digital.

The Avengers saga is expected to conclude with Avengers 4 which is speculated to be released in 2019.