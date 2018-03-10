‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – 15 exciting new looks

The Black Panther fever has not completely subsided, and already looming on the horizon is the intriguing Infinity War. Striking when the iron is hot, Entertainment Weekly released details of the movie with 15 new covers revealing new looks of all super heroes, along with some interesting new insight into the characters of the much awaited movie.

Captain America

It’s been a long road for Chris Evans’ do-gooder. Now wearing vibranium shield gauntlets given to him by Black Panther, his suit shows signs of the wear and tear from being a fugitive from the homeland he once fought to protect.

Nebula and Scarlet Witch

As played by Karen Gillan and Elizabeth Olsen, both are sisters who were shaped by powerful experiences with a beloved (or maybe not-so-beloved) sibling, and both found redemption after aligning with darker forces.

Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer supreme is in possession of the green Time Stone, which Thanos is going to need to relieve him of that to complete the Infinity Gauntlet.

Thor, Rocket Raccoon and Teen Groot

This trio played by Chris Hemsworth and the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel team up for much of Infinity War, venturing through the galaxy on a mission to stop Thanos.

Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark will fire up the Bleeding Edge armour, which emerges across his body from a new arc reactor and includes wings on the back and arms that serve as rocket boosters into deep space.

Star-Lord and Okoye

What could Chris Pratt’s galactic smart-ass and Danai Gurira’s no-nonsense Wakandan security chief have in common. Um … music?

Hulk

Mark Ruffalo’s big green guy will return to Earth after his galactic time-out in Thor: Ragnarok. He arrives, fittingly, by smashing a hole in Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum.

Vision and Shuri

Letitia Wright’s genius young Wakandan research and development chief would no doubt be fascinated by Paul Bettany’s synthezoid, a living thing brought to life through magic, science, and vibranium.

Black Widow

Her ledger is … complicated. Still haunted by her past, her loyalties are no longer to a country or a cause, but to her friends. Scarlett Johansson’s hero brandishes electrified batons that can be connected into one staff.

Falcon and Gamora

Anthony Mackie’s aeronaut and Zoe Saldana’s alien assassin have more in common than you’d think. Both were trained as soldiers from a young age, both are skeptical of newcomers, and both are now making their own choices about what to fight for.

Spider-Man

Tom Holland sports the golden Iron Spider armour offered to him by Tony Stark at the end of Homecoming. He’s going to bring it back with some damage.

War Machine and Drax

Don Cheadle’s Col. James “Rhodey” Rhodes was paralysed in Civil War, but he’s back in the iron suit now — paired with Dave Bautista’s Drax, another stoic type who has lived with loss.

Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman’s king has opened Wakanda to the rest of the world — now it will become the front line of a battle to save the universe.

Mantis and Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan’s rehabilitated assassin now goes by White Wolf. It’s intriguing to see a man whose memories were scrambled, wiped, and rebuilt, paired with Pom Klementieff’s alien mind-reader.

Thanos

Josh Brolin’s Mad Titan already has two Infinity Stones. What will be interesting to watch is the way he will retrieve the other Stones.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theatres on 27 April in India.