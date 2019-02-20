‘Avengers: Endgame’ would be the last film for Gwyneth Paltrow in the MCU

Gwyneth Paltrow aka Iron man’s beloved Pepper Potts, is bidding adieu to MCU after Avengers: Endgame!

For the last decade, Paltrow is popularly known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Pepper Potts, Iron Man’s secretary and eventual girlfriend. In an interview with Variety, the actress revealed that she’s planning to move on from the character after the much anticipated Avengers: Endgame.

Paltrow told Variety “I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point. I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friend with Jon Favreau [Iron Man director]. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

Although she doesn’t see herself committing to any more sequels, Paltrow didn’t turn down the possibility of doing a cameo — or appear in flashbacks down the line. “I feel honoured to be a part of something that people are so passionate about. Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me,” she added.

Presently, Paltrow spends most of her time looking after Goop, the lifestyle brand, as the company’s CEO.