‘Avengers 4’ connection teased in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ TV spot

As the dust settles on the catastrophic events of the Avengers: Infinity War, the fans gear up for the next offering of the expansive MCU knocking at the door. Ant-Man and the Wasp, unlike the recent movies that preceded it, is set to take place in a time before Thanos embarks on his quest to collect the six cosmic artifacts, and touted to follow Ant-Man’s proceedings following helping out Captain America fight other Avengers in Civil War.

The shape-shifting hero was conspicuous by his absence in the battle to stop the Mad Titan, leaving the fans pondering about his whereabouts at such a time of crisis. Even the makers have refused to divulge the exact details so far, but the upcoming movie is set to answer plenty of questions. Including why he didn’t show up in the colossal fight. However, the latest clip surfaced online might have some connection with Avengers 4, and follow the coat-tails of Infinity War.

The latest TV spot opens with Scott Lang frantically explaining witnessing a foreboding dream that spells the end of the world. But when it’s said, there’s a blink-and-you-miss-it flash of Quantum Realm, which prompts us into thinking its connection with Thanos’ snap of the fingers. It is followed by a voiceover that further fuels the fire, as we hear “Before the war ends, our smallest hero becomes our biggest hope”.

Now the ‘war’ here is a clear reference to the Infinity War and hints at Ant-Man’s role in the 2019 film. Set pictures leaked online suggest he’s going to have a big role in the cataclysm that the universe was left in after Thanos’ actions, but these words serve to further accentuate the fact. It’s believed that Ant-Man, with the help of quantum realm, is set to travel back in time to uncover a few secrets to defeating Thanos, and the quick flash of the same in the trailer is another hint from the MCU of what’s in store.

Maybe, the fans can look out for some clues in the upcoming film, including in the post-credits.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp is the twentieth installment of the MCU and opens in cinemas on 6 July 2018.